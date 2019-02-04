Try 1 month for 99¢
Go Solar Program

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa's Center for Energy & Environmental Education (CEEE) is announcing the launch of the Black Hawk County-Go Solar Group Buy Program.

The program is designed to provide businesses and residents of the Black Hawk county area with educational seminars to inform and promote the cost-saving and sustainable benefits of solar technology and provide property owners the opportunity to invest in lower cost solar installations through a limited time, county-wide, volume-purchasing program.

The free program will offer 11 different seminar dates, with various time slots and locations in Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Evansdale and Hudson.

To learn more, go to ceee.uni.edu/GoSolar. All Black Hawk county homeowners and commercial property owners are invited to attend.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments