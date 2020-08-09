UNI has new name for media department

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa announced the name change of its Department of Communication Studies to the Department of Communication and Media.

The new name was approved by the Board of Regents earlier in the year and reflects the success of the department’s media-oriented programs.

The department’s media programs include majors in digital media (with emphases in digital journalism, digital media leadership, and digital production), and interactive digital studies. Both programs have nationally acclaimed faculty and high placement rates for graduates.

The department of communication and media also has programs in public relations (with emphases in strategic PR, sports PR and event planning), communication, communication-theater teaching and political communication, and also offers undergraduate minors in those areas, plus a minor in business communication. The department also offers a Masters of Arts degree program in communication.

The department of communication and media had more than 550 undergraduate students in fall 2019, and about 25 full-time faculty members.

