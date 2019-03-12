Try 3 months for $3
CEDAR FALLS --- As time changes, so do names. The UNI Credit Union is changing its name, after 64 years, to UNITE Credit Union.

A law passed by the Iowa legislature in 2018 bans all Iowa credit unions from using the names of state universities in their titles.

The new name was chosen by the members and Board of Directors. Credit union members were invited to submit name suggestions to the website. From the responses, the Board of Directors chose UNITE, believing this name best fits the credit union’s mission.

UNI Credit Union was first established in 1955 to provide financial services to University of Northern Iowa faculty, alumni, and students, and employees, students, faculty, alumni of the Cedar Falls School District. In 2012 Midwest Utilities Credit Union (which includes Mid-American Energy, Greco Financial and Nagle Signs) employees, retirees and their families merged with the Credit Union as well.

When the name change takes effect was not immediately released.

