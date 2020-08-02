UNI AMC first to purchase cutting-edge robotics equipment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa Additive Manufacturing Center (UNI AMC) recently became the first university-based center in the world to purchase a cutting-edge piece of robotics equipment, which will allow the facility to produce castings not previously possible with traditionally tooled investment casting applications.

The new technology, an automated investment casting shell cell purchased with funds from the Strategic Infrastructure Program Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority, will increase the center’s material and process research and provide more hands-on learning experiences with advanced technologies for the center’s student employees.

“The addition of an automated investment casting shelling unit will provide a unique educational experience for our students as well as allows the center to research new methods, materials and processes,” said Jerry Thiel, president for both the UNI Additive Manufacturing and Metal Casting centers. “It provides industrial grade equipment exposure in automation, robotics, data acquisition for process control and other manufacturing 4.0 technologies.”