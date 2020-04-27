Unemployment benefits available for some who refuse to work coronavirus-related reasons

DES MOINES — Iowans may refuse to return to work for coronavirus-related reasons and still collect unemployment under certain circumstances, the state’s workforce development department said Monday.
You may continue to collect unemployment benefits while choosing to remain home if he or she:
- Has tested positive for COVID-19 or experienced symptoms.
- Has a household member diagnosed with COVID-19.
- Does not have child care or transportation for COVID-19-related reasons.
- Has recovered from COVID-19 but suffered medical complications that caused an inability to perform essential job duties.
Employees experiencing any of those circumstances should work with their employer, the department recommended.
Refusing to work for any other reason would be considered a “voluntary quit” and the individual would no longer be eligible for unemployment benefits, including newly created federal assistance, the department said.
