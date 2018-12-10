First in a series of stories on this year’s 20 Under 40 winners.
WATERLOO — As a young person, Adriane Carlson felt called to work with organizations that serve children and their families.
“I really think ‘servant leadership’ is important,” said the 39-year-old Cedar Falls woman, who is one of The Courier’s 20 Under 40 recipients.
After graduating from Janesville High School, that impulse guided her direction at Hawkeye Community College and the University of Northern Iowa, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in family service. Carlson earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Phoenix, as well.
For more than nine years, she served as the assistant director for the Family & Children’s Council of Black Hawk County before being hired by Waterloo Community Schools in 2012.
The move felt like “a natural progression,” said Carlson, with the experience she had gained at the agency. But it also provided an opportunity to more directly deal with students.
She spent two years working as a student services specialist for the district before getting a job at Irving Elementary School. Carlson started as a family support worker and is now in her second year as an at-risk student support coordinator.
“It’s a pretty heavy data-driven position,” she said. “It’s just that central point of coordination to set a student up for success.”
The work brings her into contact with students and their parents, but not to talk about school work or behavior.
“It’s more about connecting the outside with the school,” explained Carlson. “We needed to make sure everybody was working in the same direction to support the student and their family.”
Currently, she is also working as an adjunct social work instructor at UNI.
Darren Hanna, Waterloo Schools’ director of elementary education, called her “a transformational leader” at Irving.
“She is relentless in connecting students and families with resources in the community,” he said, in nominating her for the 20 Under 40 recognition. “Her dedication to the students and families of Irving is inspirational.”
He said that she has been instrumental in lowering students’ discipline referrals and increasing the achievement of those who are struggling academically.
“I have observed her go above and beyond in providing support to the families of Irving,” said Hanna. “From connecting families with counseling and medical services to assisting battered women in getting into shelters, Adriane is a champion for those in need.”
Her work requires the cooperation and effort of others for it to be successful. But parents and school staff have been willing to follow Carlson’s lead.
“When you’re passionate about doing something and you’re passionate about the work, it’s easy to get people on board,” she said.
Haley Ellingson, from the Family YMCA of Black Hawk County, worked with Carlson through the Y Believe Summer Learning Academy and noted she is adept at dealing with students.
“Her dedication, passion and skill in working with the youth of Waterloo is unmatched and something every young professional around her strives to be,” she said in nominating Carlson. “Adriane’s passion is infectious.
“When you are around Adriane, you feel appreciated, challenged, accountable and led,” Ellingson added. “I strive to be the kind of leader she is.”
Carlson gave credit to the people who were her mentors and role models — including sister Sarah Brown — for the success she has experienced.
“If it wasn’t for all the leaders in the community, I wouldn’t be where I’m at,” she said. “Because I’ve learned from so many of them.”
