WATERLOO – While unemployment is at its lowest point locally in about a decade, many people are “under-employed” in the Cedar Valley, two local labor leaders say.
Working families are barely able to make ends meet, with child care one of the more daunting expenses, according to Cal Eckhoff, chairman of the Black Hawk Union Council AFL-CIO, and Rich Kurtenbach, chaiman of the Waterloo Building Trades Council, AFL-CIO.
“There’s still a large amount of under-employment in our community,” Kurtenbach said. “We see that more in the Cedar Valley than some other communities do. Quite frankly I put some of that on the low union density (representation) we have with some of our manufacturers, employers.”
“There are people working full-time jobs in factories and they’re working part-time jobs outside the factories in order to make it,” Eckhoff said. “There’s a large percent in Black Hawk County that are just barely making it. Just basics. They’re not talking about buying big screen TVs and going on vacations. They’re talking basic needs. You look at the (nonprofit) agencies helping these people, they’re seeing an increase in requests for help, they’re not just making ends meet.”
Child care can be so expensive that, in some instances, it can force two-income households to become one because it’s less expensive for one parent to stay home with the children, they said.
A male wage earner in the household might work, “but the wife stays home because what she would make would go right over to child care,” he said. “They figured they’d save that money.”
But that still pinches a household budget. There’s other instances where there may be two-income households, but each parent works different times of the day, Kurtenbach and Eckhoff said. Parents aren’t able to spend enough time with their kids, and reading and other classroom performance suffers.
“They (the parents) are tired, they’re trying to get this and this done, and the kids suffer,” Eckhoff said. “That puts a burden on society down the road.”
Under-employment permeates into the building trades, Kurtenbach said.
“There’s other areas of the state where their construction spending’s through the roof,” Kurtenbach said, such as Des Moines and Council Bluffs. “Meanwhile while we’re still having construction going on, it isn’t to that level. We’re still having good luck finding applicants starting out. Good quality applicants — electricians, pipe-fitters, carpenters. But then, there’s a large number of folks under employed in the (building) trades too, looking for an opportunity” but don’t want to travel long distances to get work where construction activity may be stronger.
Some people simply want the stability of a paycheck, however inadequate, Kurtenbach said.
“To continue to be paid less and have not as good benefits, just to have a guaranteed paycheck? That’s under-employment,” Kurtenbach said.
Eckhoff said a large number of jobs have been lost statewide due to a drop off in retail trade jobs from a decline in major retailers, such as Sears and Younkers.
“Retail took a hit,” Eckhoff said.
Other jobs, Kurtenbach suggested, are changing or being eliminated due to changes in technology. “We see those shifts in every decade,” he said. “It seems like there’s another shift, of work or craft or profession, that’s being eliminated.
“Manufacturing-wise, I’d say it’s pretty close to being stagnant,” Eckhoff said. “There are a few that are hiring only because of people retiring and things like that. It’s not like they’re that busy and they’re building a work force.”
While unemployment rates are at a decade low, the work force is smaller, with fewer people recorded as employed as well as unemployed. “You have fewer people collecting unemployment,” he said. “Let’s get that right. There’s a difference. There are people that ran out their unemployment and they’re still looking for jobs. That unemployment rate, that’s one gauge but it’s not really that accurate a gauge.”
“They’re also cutting down how long they can draw unemployment,” Kurtenbach noted.
“A big part of manufacturing is based on ag,” Kurtenbach said. “And as long as ag’s down, there’s going to be parts of manufacturing that’s down in the state.”
Eckhoff and Kurtenbach both said they’d like to see greater dialogue and deepened cooperation between labor and business and economic development organizations, along the lines of a local labor-management council created decades ago, to work with young people on developing “soft skills,” such as appearance and conduct during job interviews.
The institutional knowledge of skilled workers in the workforce could be tapped into to help mentor and train the upcoming generation of workers, Kurtenbach suggested.
“For the last 20 years I can look back and see these cycles,” he said. “Right now we’re in another cycle change of people in the workforce, or starting in the workforce. We’ve had several ‘bubbles’ of retirees. And we’ve not, nowhere close, started enough people in our apprenticeship programs to replace the people that are retiring. We’re losing not just the bodies. We’re using the knowledge, the skill level. We always pride ourselves on doing something smarter not harder.
“The skilled labor is there with the union,” Eckhoff said. “That’s why they have the apprenticeship programs.” Employers need to bring new people in to get the on-the-job training from experienced skilled workers and provide continuity.
