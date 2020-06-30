Ultra-fast vehicle charging station opens in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- MidAmerican Energy crews have completed work on a 150 kW direct current ultra-fast electric vehicle charging station.

It's now operational and available to the public. This is MidAmerican Energy's first ultra-fast charger in its Iowa network.

The new charging station is located at the Hy-Vee at 1422 Flammang Drive.

In December, the energy company completed a 50 kW fast-charger at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, making the Hy-Vee location the second electric vehicle charging station in Waterloo.

The50 kW fast-charger generally provides an electric vehicle with an 80% charge in less than 40 minutes. The 150 kW ultra-fast charger can provide the same charge in half the time, depending on certain factors.

This year, MidAmerican plans on adding a total of 10 150 kW ultra-fast chargers, and completing eight 50 kW fast-charging stations.

MidAmerican installs the charging stations, which are located at site host businesses or community organizations, and they're connected to the Greenlots national EV charging network. Site hosts operate the stations and set their own charging rates.

