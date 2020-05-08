U.S. Cellular makes local donation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – U.S. Cellular has donated $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley COVID-19 Relief Fund to support kids, families and communities.

This is part of the company’s $325,000 donation that will be disbursed directly to more than 50 Clubs in U.S. Cellular’s service regions to support the most immediate needs of youth in those areas.

There are seven Iowa and Nebraska clubs that will receive $60,000. The others are located in Ames ($5,000), Cedar Rapids ($10,000), Davenport/Moline ($10,000), Des Moines ($10,000), Dubuque ($10,000) and Omaha/Council Bluffs ($10,000).

The Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund helps ensure Clubs can continue critical COVID-19 response work. These services include providing immediate and near-term relief efforts, such as:

Distributing food, bottled water and other necessary supplies.

Operating for longer hours to provide childcare for families of essential workers and first responders.

Offering virtual learning and programming to keep kids and teens engaged and on-track academically.

Playing a critical role in helping kids recover following the crisis by helping heal youth trauma and enabling teens to contribute to the workforce as the economy rebuilds.