U.S. Cellular expands network coverage in northern Iowa

IONIA —U.S. Cellular has added a new VoLTE cell site along 210th Street southwest of Bassett.

The site enhances U.S. Cellular’s network along U.S. Highway 18 between Charles City and New Hampton.

It is among more than 830 sites U.S. Cellular has across the state.

VoLTE cell sites provide customers with new features, such as HD calling and simultaneous voice and data usage.

For more information about network coverage in the area, visit uscellular.com/coverage-map.

