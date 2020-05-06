Tyson to reopen Waterloo plant Thursday

The plant is Arkansas-based Tyson's largest pork processing operation, with the ability to process 19,500 hogs per day. That accounts for 3.9% of the U.S. pork processing capacity, according to the National Pork Board.

All those who will return to work have been tested for COVID-19, the disease cased by the virus, the company said. Those who have tested positive will remain on sick leave until they can return to work.

Tyson said workers who haven't been tested won't be able to return to work, and all new hires must be tested before beginning their jobs.

Tyson said it partnered with Matrix Medical Network, a medical clinical services company, to establish an onsite clinic to provide employees with enhanced care. This includes diagnostic testing for COVID-19, daily clinical screenings, access to nurse practitioners and employee education and support for personal health goals or concerns.

According to the Tyson statement, Waters, the president of UFCW Local 431, "Tyson has gone above and beyond to keep their employees safe, and I support the reopening of the facility. This pork plant and all of the measures they've put in place are an example of how to effectively set up a safe work environment for the employees."