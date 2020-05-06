Tyson to reopen Waterloo plant Thursday

WATERLOO — Tyson Foods will begin limited operation Thursday of its huge pork processing plant in Waterloo, more than two weeks after closing the facility because of a coronavirus outbreak among workers, the company announced.
The announcement came in a statement from the company after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Tyson said workers have been invited to tour the plant Wednesday to see enhanced safety measures and social distancing procedures that have been implemented. The plant has been closed since April 22, and the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 444 workers have tested positive for the virus.
The company said in a news release that local officials, including Mayor Quentin Hart and Sheriff Tony Thompson, UFCW Local 431 President Bob Waters and other local business leaders toured the plant to see the changes.
A subsequent joint company and community leader review of the company's protocol was done to safely resume operations, Tyson officials said.
"Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, their loved ones and our communities," said Tom Hart, plant manager of Tyson's Waterloo facility. "We appreciate the collaboration and support of Black Hawk County health officials, Mayor Hart and Sheriff Thompson as we tested team members and took proactive steps to complement our existing prevention efforts, working with epidemiologists and other experts."
The plant is Arkansas-based Tyson's largest pork processing operation, with the ability to process 19,500 hogs per day. That accounts for 3.9% of the U.S. pork processing capacity, according to the National Pork Board.
All those who will return to work have been tested for COVID-19, the disease cased by the virus, the company said. Those who have tested positive will remain on sick leave until they can return to work.
Tyson said workers who haven't been tested won't be able to return to work, and all new hires must be tested before beginning their jobs.
Tyson said it partnered with Matrix Medical Network, a medical clinical services company, to establish an onsite clinic to provide employees with enhanced care. This includes diagnostic testing for COVID-19, daily clinical screenings, access to nurse practitioners and employee education and support for personal health goals or concerns.
According to the Tyson statement, Waters, the president of UFCW Local 431, "Tyson has gone above and beyond to keep their employees safe, and I support the reopening of the facility. This pork plant and all of the measures they've put in place are an example of how to effectively set up a safe work environment for the employees."
