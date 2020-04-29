Tyson suspends work in Dakota City

The health care provider said the inpatient numbers are expected to continue to grow, with MercyOne Siouxland and UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s requesting more ventilators from the state in anticipation of a further surge.

“It’s just alarming to see that type of increase and the potential for the loss of life and … people being very sick in our community,” Mayor Bob Scott told CNN in a live interview Tuesday night. “We’re hopeful now the curve will start to go down like it has in other places.”

Maintaining pay

Workers will continue to be compensated, according to company officials.

A spokesman for the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 222, which represents hourly workers at the plant, offered support for the shutdown.

“We believe that in every meatpacking and food processing plant, the safety of the workers must come first,” UFCW spokesman Evan Yeats said in a statement. “We share Tyson’s concern for the safety of their workers and will continue to encourage them to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure our members’ safety.”

South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch also applauded the company’s decision.