WATERLOO — With nearly 3,000 employees, Tyson Fresh Meats is the city’s third largest employer.
In terms of workforce, Tyson also is most representative of the area’s full demographic makeup.
“The Tyson Fresh Meats Plant is the No. 1 diverse employer in the Cedar Valley,” said Gwen Timmerman, Tyson community liaison.
At present count, the plant’s team members represent 48 nationalities, said Thomas Hart, plant manager.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “We really try to lift up all of the cultures as much as we can. We want everyone who comes in the door to be treated the same and have the same opportunities.”
The move toward such diversity happened somewhat organically, he added. It started in the early 1990s, when Bosnian refugees relocated to Waterloo. In subsequent years, the plant became a top employer for other refugees — from Burma, Liberia and Democratic Republic of Congo.
“They find us through word of mouth — friends who wind up here for certain reasons,” said Hart. “We do help by trying to recognize as many languages as we can. … If there is a language barrier, we try to find a way to overcome that.”
There are currently eight prominent languages at the plant and more than 40 offline interpreters. In addition, signage and boards display translations in the primary languages spoken there, to ensure as much understanding as possible.
The plant was built by IBP and opened in May 1990, said Hart. Tyson Fresh Meats bought it in 2001. Iowa has a total of nine Tyson facilities, with 11,000 employees. Nationwide, there are 100 plants in 30 states and 122,000 employees.
“We’ve made a strong effort to engage employees,” said Hart. “We have a long way to go, but I believe we’re doing a lot of things well.”
Language barriers could be a short- and long-term obstacle, and Tyson tries to tackle them head on, he added. In addition to signage, company policies and benefits materials are translated into the plant’s primary languages.
When an employee is ready, the plant also assists with free English as a second language courses.
“These interpreters on our teams do more than translate at work,” said Hart. “They’re leaders in the community and help with so much more outside of work with things like getting a driver’s license.”
The plant also offers a chaplaincy program to help team members navigate issues at work and in their personal lives.
Across the board, the Tyson employment package has helped recruit and retain employees, said Hart. Production wages now range from $16 to $19.50 per hour. Maintenance workers start $21 per hour, and administrative employees start at more than $30 per hour.
In addition, there is a company stock purchase program, retirement savings and vacation and holiday pay. Tyson offers a 70 percent tuition reimbursement program, and has arranged for some courses to be taught at the plant.
On the fun side, events and recreational activities are a big part of the company’s culture, said Hart. There are celebrations for meeting safety and ergonomics goals, retirements and employee recognition.
“One of my favorites is Culture Fest Day,” said Hart. “We take our cafe, and all the team members are invited to bring pictures and displays from their countries. We have a lot of visitors.”
The plant also celebrates significant holidays that reflect the various heritages of the team.
“That’s not unique to this Tyson plant; it’s done at other facilities,” said Hart. “If it’s important to an ethnic group, we’ll help put the event together.”
