Tyson greatly expands COVID-19 testing

The company conducted mass testing at several plants where large-scale outbreaks occurred. That included in Waterloo, where Tyson’s pork processing facility closed April 22 amid an outbreak that infected more than 1,000 workers.

Its flagship beef plant in Dakota City, Nebraska, just across the border from Sioux City, shut down in early May after nearly 790 of the 4,500 workers tested positive for the virus. Tyson temporarily idled several other plants, including pork facilities in Storm Lake, Columbus Junction, Perry and Madison, Nebraska, after hundreds of workers were infected.

The company now will test thousands of workers each week across all of its 140 facilities.

“That will be ongoing all the time,” said Scott Brooks, senior vice president, who leads the company’s testing efforts.

“As we expand this, we’re going to be touching even those facilities where we don’t know if we have any cases,” he said. “So it’s going to be a significant expansion.”

Workers with no symptoms may be tested through an algorithm-based process based on scientific data. The number tested each week will be adjusted based on factors such as the number of cases involving plant workers and in the community.