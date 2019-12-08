CEDAR FALLS — Proposals for two retirement community developments are expected to come before the City Council later this month.
The Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday approved preliminary and final plats as well as the mixed-use zone site plan for a 121-unit senior living facility at Greenhill Village Estates. The final plat for 12 patio home units in the first addition of the Terraces at West Glen was also approved.
Greenhill Village Estates, proposed for 8.66 acres along Algonquin and Loren drives across the street from Greenhill Park, would be managed by Minnesota-based Ecumen. The building would feature 32 memory care, 69 assisted living, and 20 independent living apartments. The patio homes, near West 12th Street and Union Road, would be the 7.9-acre initial component of 55-plus dwellings at a second New Aldaya Lifescapes campus.
Both projects could come before the council for consideration Dec. 16. However, several neighbors pressed the commission to require some changes in the plans or conditions placed on Nelson Construction & Development, the Des Moines company which will build Greenhill Village.
Robin Frost proposed a series of ideas to help adjacent homeowners during an anticipated two-year construction period. Those included the developer covering their $100 annual homeowner association fees, offering house washing services, paying the association for additional water runoff in the drainage ponds it maintains, planting trees and shrubs early, paying for one additional tree for each surrounding homeowner and repairing any damage caused during construction. Frost also proposed creating a tax credit to account for potential lost home value.
Jacob Wolfgang from builder Nelson Construction & Development of Des Moines said the company would pay for any damage to surrounding properties, but balked at some of the other suggestions.
“Paying the homeowners fees seems a little unnecessarily burdensome on our property, and I think more good will be done in handling the way we care for the storm water runoff,” he said, noting a large detention pond planned on the campus. “Less water will runoff onto the ponds to the south since we are retaining a lot on our property.”
Debbie Lee, another neighboring homeowner, expressed concern with how close the development’s access road will get to her Ashworth Drive property and how close its entrance on Algonquin Drive will be to busy Greenhill Park.
“I’m going to make a request that the access drive be moved from the south side of the detention pond to the north side,” she said. With semis, delivery trucks, employee vehicles and more traffic coming into the area “that is a disaster waiting to happen. ... So, I’m suggesting that (entrance) drive be moved further north away from the park area.”
Wolfgang said they had looked at other configurations for the access road and entrance way before settling on their proposal. Running the access road south of the pond “keeps it furthest from the residents and the neighbors,” he added.
Mardy Holst, commission chairman, expressed support for moving the entrance north and away from the park.
“That would be something that I think would be worth studying some more,” he said. “If the developer would at least take another go at that, it would be worthy. But I have a hard time denying the project based on that one item.”
The NewAldaya project is part of 42 acres planned for development that was rezoned in March and got initial approval from the commission in July. Sonoma Drive would be extended east from Union Road, curve south and then turn east again. The street would be called Keagles Crossing from the point that it first curves.
The beginning of an intersecting roadway to the south would be constructed for future development. A tract west of that roadway and south of Keagles Crossing would be designated for storm water detention. The four one-unit and four two-unit homes would be along the west and south sides of Keagles Crossing across the road from the storm water area.
Two nearby property owners raised concerns about how a waterway and the pond area would look once the homes are built. “The goal would be to make it maintainable as possible,” Jon Biederman with Fehr Graham Engineering said of the pond. A mowing service will take care of upkeep on the grassy waterway leading to the pond.
