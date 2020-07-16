Tower Park Burger King closed for good

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The Burger King restaurant in Tower Park has permanently closed.

Rock King Limited Partnership, which operates five other Burger King franchises in the Cedar Valley, said the restaurant at 102 Tower Park Drive closed June 30 for economic reasons.

"I can't blame the pandemic 100 percent," said Rock King owner Mark Malenchik.

"Over the years that area of town has changed," he said. "There's a lot more competitors, road construction. We've just had a tough five years there."

With Burger King requiring restaurant upgrades, Malenchik made the decision to permanently close the Tower Park site and transfer the employees to other locations.

Rock King operates three other Burger Kings in Waterloo and one each in Cedar Falls and Waverly.

