TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — There are plenty of ways to meet the deadline for flexible spending accounts.
Flexible spending accounts, or FSAs, let workers have pretax money deducted from each paycheck to pay for health care costs not covered by insurance or other plans. For 2019, the amount was up to $2,700. Next year, it’s $2,750. Because they’re not taxed, those dollars go further.
Pharmacy chains and some major retailers indicate FSA-eligible items on their websites, including CVS Health, Walgreens, Costco, Walmart and Amazon.
To start, check your spending deadline with your FSA plan administrator or employee benefits office. Some plans have a use-it-or-lose-it policy. But most companies give workers until mid-March of the next year to spend the balance or let them roll over up to $500, says Gary M. DuBoff of accounting firm MBAF in New York.
Then review what you’ve already spent, check your medicine cabinet for things running low, and try squeezing in care you’ve postponed, like lab tests or getting an eye exam and new eyeglasses.
Some often-overlooked items that experts note are FSA-eligible:
- Copays for doctor and emergency room visits, prescription medicines, other out-of-pocket expenses and some health insurance premiums.
- Bandages, hearing aids, first aid kits, antiseptic spray and wound ointments, heating pads, compression socks, blood sugar test kits, pill organizers, blood pressure monitors, crutches, wheelchairs, and wigs for people who’ve lost their hair due to a disease, along with replacement batteries and shipping costs.
- Family planning items like birth control pills, pregnancy tests, prenatal vitamins, in vitro fertilization, vasectomies and abortions.
- Baby and child items such as breast pumps and related supplies, breastfeeding classes, training pants but not regular diapers, allergy ID bracelets and “smart” items like socks that monitor breathing and wireless thermometer patches.
- Dental treatments including X-rays, teeth cleaning, fillings, crowns, braces, extractions, dentures and denture cleaning supplies and fluoride treatments.
- Out-of-pocket costs for corrective eye surgery, prescription glasses, readers, wipes and repair kits for glasses and contact lenses and solutions.
- Over-the-counter medicines for colds, allergies and pain usually are not FSA-eligible, but they are if your doctor writes a prescription for them.
- Fitness-recovery products, hot and cold packs, portable nerve-stimulating devices and special elastic tape.
- Steam inhalers and CPAP machines.
- Ambulance rides, lodging near a hospital and trips to your doctor, via car, taxi or public transit. Receipts or written records are needed.
- Inpatient addiction treatment, service animal costs, nursing services and Braille books.
Check with your plan or review Internal Revenue Service publication 502 for allowable medical deductions. Sometimes there are limitations. For example, sunscreen and lip balm are only eligible with an SPF of 15 or higher.
