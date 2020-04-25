Thurm retires from Waverly Health Center
0 comments

Thurm retires from Waverly Health Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Terrie Thurm

Terrie Thurm

WAVERLY — Terrie Thurm, nurse practitioner, is retiring this month after 15 years of patient care at Waverly Health Center (WHC) Women’s Clinic.

“Terrie has been an integral part of our Women’s Clinic for 15 years. She has always been a pleasure to work with and her impact on the community leaves us all in her debt,” stated Jim Atty, WHC CEO. “We at WHC wish her nothing but the best in a well-deserved retirement.”

Watch the hospital's Facebook page for plans for a future retirement party.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News