Thurm retires from Waverly Health Center

WAVERLY — Terrie Thurm, nurse practitioner, is retiring this month after 15 years of patient care at Waverly Health Center (WHC) Women’s Clinic.
“Terrie has been an integral part of our Women’s Clinic for 15 years. She has always been a pleasure to work with and her impact on the community leaves us all in her debt,” stated Jim Atty, WHC CEO. “We at WHC wish her nothing but the best in a well-deserved retirement.”
Watch the hospital's Facebook page for plans for a future retirement party.
