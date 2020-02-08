Third generation taking over Cedar Falls excavating business

CEDAR FALLS — Four decades ago, Dave Zeien took over the excavating business started by his father.

Now he’s passing on the rural Cedar Falls company to the next generation. Stepson Jordan Judas, who worked for Zeien Excavating years ago, returned to the business last fall. He has taken over managing operations as the new owner and president of the 72-year-old company.

“I started slowing up in 2009 and worked by myself,” said Zeien, prior to handing over the reins. “I just decided I wanted to step out.”

Judas, of Denver, noted his stepfather will continue helping with estimating the cost for jobs and operating machinery. The excavating and earth-moving business largely focuses on commercial and farm-related work.

“As far as the day-to-day, it’s just Dave and I right now,” said Judas. They sometimes get help from Zeien’s brother when the work load is higher for the company at 4622 W. Cedar-Wapsie Road. They also hire a couple part-time truck drivers as needed.

Judas already had 12 years of experience working with his stepfather before returning to lead the company.