Texas Roadhouse fundraiser set

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

CEDAR FALLS -- Texas Roadhouse in Cedar Falls will be hosting a "Drive-Thru to Donate" this Wednesday.

By ordering a Ready-to-Cook Meal Bundle or Family Meal Packs to pick up Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 10% of the food purchase will go toward meals for local first responders and hospital workers.