Texas Roadhouse fundraiser set

CEDAR FALLS -- Texas Roadhouse in Cedar Falls will be hosting a "Drive-Thru to Donate" this Wednesday.
By ordering a Ready-to-Cook Meal Bundle or Family Meal Packs to pick up Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 10% of the food purchase will go toward meals for local first responders and hospital workers.
To pre-order, go to: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=2fjAeTPwcUSCaMSa59-hshNPq9-jbD9IgH3h5k0s3KtUNTg4SzBRV0dQWUtQOE5FTVc3NEo4S1JZTS4u
