Texas Roadhouse fundraiser set
0 comments

Texas Roadhouse fundraiser set

  • 0
texas roadhouse logo

CEDAR FALLS -- Texas Roadhouse in Cedar Falls will be hosting a "Drive-Thru to Donate" this Wednesday.

By ordering a Ready-to-Cook Meal Bundle or Family Meal Packs to pick up Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 10% of the food purchase will go toward meals for local first responders and hospital workers.

To pre-order, go to: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=2fjAeTPwcUSCaMSa59-hshNPq9-jbD9IgH3h5k0s3KtUNTg4SzBRV0dQWUtQOE5FTVc3NEo4S1JZTS4u

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News