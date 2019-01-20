CEDAR FALLS — The Tea Cellar completed its journey to its new State Street location Monday.
“Many hands helped the task,” said Justeen Hill, proprietor.
For more than two years, the Tea Cellar could be found on the lower level of Basket of Daisies. The shop has now moved to its own location at 209 State St., across the street from Urban Pie.
“It is the same Tea Cellar only bigger, only better,” Hill said. “We hope to keep the intimacy with our customers, but we also hope to welcome a host of others who haven’t been to the Tea Cellar.”
The new location also has new hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“The nicest and kindest thing that anybody has said or messaged me is they come in and say ‘it feels the same,’” Hill said. “They thought they were going to lose something back there.”
The sighs of relief from customers coming to visit relieved Hill as she opened her doors last week.
Sales at the new location compared to last year are jaw-dropping, Hill said. “It’s was so amazing, and we’re so thankful for it.”
The space the Tea Cellar now occupies was vacant for 13 years.
It has taken Hill a little bit to emotionally let go of the old location.
“I loved it,” she said.
The new shop is in an area set by the city for streetscaping in the near future, according to the city’s preliminary capital improvements program.
“I do anticipate some outside seating in the summer, spring and fall,” Hill said.
Hill has made the space her own, which is evident the minute customers walk in. She wants it to feel like a second home.
Several regulars made a priority of coming during the first week as a point of pride.
“Nobody’s going to stumble on the Cellar anymore because it’s our hope that it is now a destination,” Hill said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.