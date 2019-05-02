CEDAR FALLS — Target Corp. has again awarded the Cedar Falls Police Department with a grant which is used to sustain an annual reading program.
With the grant money, the Cedar Falls Police Department purchased a book for every kindergarten student in the Cedar Falls School District, including St. Patrick’s Catholic and Valley Lutheran Schools.
During the past weeks, a Cedar Falls police officer visited each kindergarten class and read the book to the students. More than 480 kindergarten students were read to this year.
The Cedar Falls Police Department uses this as an opportunity to team up with Target and the school system to educate and provide a positive experience for students while spending time with police officers.
The grant is part of Target’s Community Giving Grants Program, which has a goal to strengthen families and communities.
