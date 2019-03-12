Try 3 months for $3

TAMA -- A local meatpacking plant is being bought by a Kansas City-based meatpacker.

National Beef announced Monday on its website it has bought Tama-based Iowa Premium, pending conditions and a waiting period.

National Beef CEO Tim Klein wrote in a press release that Iowa Premium "fits perfectly" within the company's "value-based marketing strategy."

“I am excited to expand our beef operations with a processing facility in Iowa and we look forward to strengthening IP’s relationships with the family farmers who produce the highest quality Black Angus cattle in the U.S.,” said Klein in the release.

Iowa Premium officials weren't immediately available Tuesday for comment on the deal.

Iowa Premium opened as Iowa Premium Beef in October 2014 at 3337 L Ave. in Tama. With the help of $4 million in state tax credits, the company rebuilt the former Iowa Quality Beef plant, which closed in 2004, at a cost of $48.6 million.

The plant is around 200,000 square feet and has the capacity to process over 2,000 head of cattle per day, according to previous Courier articles. National Beef says Iowa Premium currently processes 1,100 head of cattle per day and employs more than 800 workers.

Iowa Premium's website says it specializes in "family farm-raised, corn-fed Black Angus beef" from Iowa and neighboring states.

National Beef adds Tama to its other locations in St. Joseph, Missouri; Liberal, Kansas; Dodge City, Kansas; Kansas City, Kansas; Hummels Wharf, Pennsylvania; Moultrie, Georgia; and North Baltimore, Ohio. It's headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employs more than 8,400 people.

