TOLEDO — The Tama County Economic Development Commission has named Katherine Ollendieck as its new economic development director. She began her new position April 9.
Ollendieck brings more than 20 years of economic development experience, and is closely tied to Tama County.
Ollendieck is married with two children; daughter Abigail is a senior at the University of Northern Iowa, and son Sam is a senior at Union Community School District. Katherine and husband, Doug, have called rural Dysart home for 25 years.
Ollendieck replaces former director Heath Kellogg.
“Katherine has a relationship with our county and she will be able to tell our story easily. She is an effective leader with a long history of making projects happen in Tama County,” said County Supervisor and TCEDC member Larry Vest.
Ollendieck has spent the past 20 years as an independent consultant and grant writer, assisting Iowa communities to secure grant funds for community development projects. She served as the Benton County economic development director prior to that.
“I have spent my career fighting for Iowa communities and it has been incredibly rewarding. I’m truly looking forward to the opportunity to work for the people I call friends and neighbors. I love where I’m from and believe in my heart that Iowa is a truly special place,” said Ollendieck.
