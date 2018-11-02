WATERLOO -- A ribbon cut during a ceremony Friday morning at the Waterloo Walmart Supercenter dropped to a brand-new floor, polished and gleaming.
The new flooring is among many updates made during a months-long remodel, said Ryan Rand, store manager.
"There have been a lot of changes," he told the crowd of Walmart employees and ambassadors from the Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber.
Shoppers will see an open concept, state-of-the-art electronics department with interactive displays and updated apparel departments with new fitting rooms.
The produce department has been laid out to better reflect customer shopping patterns, and the home department features a new layout and larger assortment of items.
The pharmacy has been given a fresh look and has a new consultation room. A Mother's Room has been added to the store, and the MoneyCenter got a makeover. Additionally, the jewelry center was relocated and brightened with new cases and updated lighting.
Associates and managers from other Walmart stores have assisted throughout the remodel process.
It's the first major remodel since the store became a Walmart Supercenter 18 years ago, Rand said. The Waterloo Walmart opened in 1990, and in 2000 added the grocery department to become a Supercenter.
At Friday's ribbon-cutting ceremony, Rand presented a symbolic check to Barb Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. The Waterloo store is among seven northeast Iowa Walmarts that partner with the food bank to provide meals to low-income people in the Cedar Valley. Those stores provided funds for a half a million meals last year, Prather noted.
"I just want to say thank you," she said. "We couldn't do this by ourselves."
Waterloo City Councilman Steve Schmitt attended on behalf of the city to congratulate the store on its milestone.
Rand invited more than a dozen Waterloo Walmart associates who've been employed there for 20 years or more to stand alongside him for the ribbon cutting.
"We're always looking for ways to make our customers' lives easier," Rand said. "We're excited for everyone to come see how we are helping give time back to our customers with a new and improved shopping experience."
