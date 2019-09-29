WATERLOO — Scott Menteer keeps his costs so low, he was working the cash register at his Springfield, Mo., store when a reporter called for a scheduled interview.
“Yeah,” he laughed when he put the phone down briefly to help a customer. “It’s a little cheaper that way.”
Getting his big costs down, like labor, is vital at his Surplus Grocery stores. If margins are slim at regular grocery stores, Surplus Grocery’s margins are razor-thin.
The stores — including the one in downtown Waterloo, which took over ownership of Frugal Finds this spring — are discount or so-called “salvage” grocery stores that deal in “secondary product,” either overstocked, damaged or expired goods, with rock-bottom prices that cater to a mainly low-income clientele.
But it’s not the profits that Menteer is after.
“Basically, I was trying to get into something, kind of to help people out on their food costs,” Menteer said.
Surplus Grocery moved into the former Frugal Finds, which had a similar business plan, in April. Menteer’s sons, Ezekiel and Ethan, live in Waterloo and run the store, and Menteer travels north on occasion to help his sons unload and price goods.
It’s not Menteer’s first discount grocery store in the city, either: He began with S&L Surplus on Commercial Street in Waterloo in 2004, according to a Courier article from 2005, after touring the Amish grocers around Independence and realizing there was a market.
That store moved over to Evansdale eventually and then, during the 2008 recession when more people were seeking budget groceries, the prices of buying loads of damaged or expired product skyrocketed, ruining the economics of the business for Menteer.
“More people than usual shop these stores when the economy goes south, and across the country, demand goes up. So it’s supply and demand,” Menteer said. “We were having a hard time finding loads. We were basically paying $10,000 a load at that time, and it went up to $20,000.”
He said he was glad to hear of Frugal Finds selling, though owner Deb Borwig — who opened it in January 2018 — didn’t give him a reason for selling her business.
“I don’t really care, ‘cause I know I can make it work ‘cause I’ve done it for so long,” Menteer said. Plus, “she’s got a customer base built up, which takes a while to do.”
He said Borwig’s customers are finding a lot of similarities between the two stores, though Menteer’s not currently selling furniture or other home goods like Frugal Finds did.
“We do the same type of product — damages, shelf pulls — all the same type of stuff they were doing, but we focus on more of the consumables and needs, like your health and beauty aids, soaps, food products,” he said.
Menteer said he’s working to find a way to turn his for-profit business into a nonprofit, though he’s been turned down by the IRS before. Either way, he says his main goal is to help people on fixed incomes or with low incomes find the food and goods they need.
“It’s in an area where it helps a lot of the poor people down there — people on bikes and walking, and middle class people too,” he said. “It does help out a lot of people. That’s my main reason for doing it — as frustrating as it is some days.”
Surplus Grocery, at 316 West Fifth St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.
