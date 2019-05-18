WATERLOO — Sunnyside Golf and Country Club just got longer off the tee ... and everywhere else.
Green Golf Partners, which has been serving as Sunnyside’s management company, was acquired April 30 by Troon, a worldwide leader in golf course management, development and marketing. What has been a strong partnership with GGP is now even more powerful with the resources and additional reach provided by Troon.
It’s a win-win for Sunnyside, which is celebrating its 100th year of serving Cedar Valley golfers, said Jim Christensen, president of the club’s board of directors.
“Green Golf Partners brought marketing and personnel benefits we couldn’t offer to our employees, better employee training, help with member recruitment and retention. ... It’s been quite successful,” Christensen noted. “Under Troon, they will do the same things with more resources.
“They do a great job managing things. They have a better approach to club management than what I would say the status quo is. Troon seems to have developed a model that really optimizes success for the partners.
“Troon is the best in the business at creating extraordinary guest experiences through personalized service, consistency and attention to detail. I’m looking forward to incorporating some of these practices into our hospitality program.”
Troon also provides greater buying power for purchasing everything from food and beverage to equipment, as well as accounting services, access to expert agronomists and extensive training support.
Meanwhile, Sunnyside members now have access to Troon properties all over the world.
“Members can get reduced rates, preferential tee times, those types of things,” notes Christensen. “For people who go to states like Florida or Arizona, it’s a pretty good deal for them.”
Sunnyside’s board of directors and staff will continue to make the decisions that affect the club’s day-to-day operations.
“We still handle events,” notes Christensen. “That’s still done here with our local people. Troon may help us with planning or training our events coordinator and manager or working with our golf pro to put those events on.”
Sunnyside also maintains control over its personnel.
“In our contract with them, we wanted to make sure we had control as far as our pro, greenskeeper, clubhouse general manager ... and then let those people hire their own staffs,” Christensen explained. “The only thing that has really changed there is our accounting department. That’s now done out of Indianapolis.”
