SHEFFIELD – Charles E. Sukup, president of Sukup Manufacturing Co. in Sheffield, announed this week that as of Feb. 1 -- and after 25 years --- he will transition from chair, president and CEO to chairman of the board.
His brother, Steve Sukup, who has been CFO and vice president, will become president and CEO.
In a news release, the company said that although Charles will no longer be involved in day-to-day operations, he looks forward to being an ambassador for Sukup Manufacturing Co. and supporting its growth and success in sales and product innovation.
“While growing up, I always knew that I would work in the family business and was proud to be the first degreed engineer for the company. Evidently Dad thought it would be cheaper to raise an engineer rather than hire one! I was one of the few students at Iowa State that knew exactly what I would be doing after graduation,” said Charles Sukup, 65, the same age as when his father transitioned from being president in 1995.
You have free articles remaining.
Charles Sukup has a bachelor's and master’s degree in agricultural engineering from Iowa State University. He served as chair of the Iowa Association of Business & Industry and president of the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. He is a registered professional engineer, a professor at Iowa State University, and a member of the National Academy of Engineering. He also is a board member of the National Association of Manufacturers and chair of America’s Cultivation Corridor.
The family shareholders of Sukup Manufacturing Co. recently elected John Lisle of Lisle Corp. in Clarinda, Drew Vogel of Diamond Vogel in Orange Citym and Eric Lohmeier of NCP Inc. of Des Moines to its board of directors.
Also, a search for a new CFO is being held.
Steve Sukup, 63, served in the Iowa Legislature from 1995-2003.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.