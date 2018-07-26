CEDAR FALLS — The Stuffed Olive will now be an official part of the Black Hawk Hotel.
Darin Beck, CEO of Barmuda, announced Wednesday he reached an agreement with Eagle View Hospitality, which owns the Black Hawk Hotel, to sell The Stuffed Olive and continue the bar and restaurant as part of the hotel.
Beck will maintain ownership of the name and continue to manage it at its current location of 117 Main St. in Cedar Falls, he said.
The license is expected to transfer in early August, and The Stuffed Olive will remain open for business during the transfer.
However, the menu for both The Stuffed Olive and its sushi counterpart Soho, at 119 Main St., will be “pared down to feature the best” of both menus, Beck said.
“Everything folks have come to love about Soho and The Stuffed Olive will still be a big part of the new operation, including the martini menu,” Beck said, noting the restaurant’s menu also will include “new exciting offerings.”
Beck also said the new menu would “drastically reduce wait times for food,” and the partnership with the Black Hawk Hotel would allow for room service delivery.
No employees would be fired and no jobs would be lost as a result of the license transfer, Beck said.
Mark Kittrell, CEO of Eagle View, said acquiring The Stuffed Olive was part of enhancing “the guest experience from start to finish.”
“As Cedar Falls’ only locally owned boutique hotel, we want to partner with other local businesses who have honed their craft and are well liked in the downtown,” Kittrell said in a press release. “The Stuffed Olive fits that profile.”
Beck had previously announced both Stuffed Olive and Soho would move into the old Palace Clothiers building. Plans for Soho and Palace Clothiers’ building will be announced at a later date, Beck said.
The Stuffed Olive is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday.
Typical Beck
Beck is in the news as much as trump. Kinda seems like a revolving shell game of restaurants, names, locations, new menus, etc.....seems like nothing really changes as the shuffling continues.
