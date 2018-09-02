WATERLOO – Many Cedar Valley employers are poised to rev up the local economic engine, but the workforce may need tuning up to keep pace.
That’s based on the results of a newly released Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber survey of local employers.
Nearly 60 percent of employers responding to the survey say they’ll hire more workers in the next one to three years. That ranges from 10 or fewer workers to more than 150 per employer, depending on workplace size.
“That’s pretty big growth,” said Cassie Grimsman, talent development coordinator with the Alliance.
Those survey results come on the heels of a national survey by the Kalamazoo, Mich.-based W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research that lists Waterloo-Cedar Falls among the nation’s 22 most successful manufacturing communities. That attracted some national attention to the area, Alliance President Cary Darrah said.
However, nearly half of the employers the Alliance surveyed — 48 percent — say the makeup of the workforce limits their ability to grow. They’re having difficulties finding the workers they need, with the area population growing modestly and containing and a significant number of retirees.
But there may be a sizable uptapped population of workers, the survey notes, with “institutional barriers” such transportation and child care being the biggest challenges to more individuals entering the workforce.
The survey, conducted earlier this year and released recently, included responses from 102 businesses in nine different sectors within a six-county region of Northeast Iowa. More than 80 percent of the employers were within Waterloo or Cedar Falls, but companies in Black Hawk, Buchanan, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw and Grundy counties were surveyed.
It was a follow-up to what employers were telling Alliance representatives in their regular “business retention and expansion” visits, conducted for decades by the Alliance and its predecessor organizations.
“We talk with business about how things are going, if they’re growing, that kind of thing,” Grimsman said. “Out of those calls, we found that talent availability was the biggest issue that our companies are facing.” So we sent out this survey online as a way to dig into that, and get more tangible data that we could work with in coming up with solutions.”
Results are being distributed to employers, educators and community leaders so they can fine-tune efforts to cultivate a labor pool of workers with skills employers need.
The survey also ranked the difficulty of hiring workers for selected positions. That information helps educators align curriculum with the needs of industries.
“The educational institutions are the ones who have shown the most appreciation and the most desire to use the data to change programs or add to programs, put an emphasis providing the skills needed by industry in the area,” Grimsman said. Manufacturing and health care are proportionately the largest job sectors represented locally and in the survey.
The survey also looked at “institutional barriers” to people entering the workforce and how to surmount them.
“How can we improve public transportation to be able to get to these key employers? And how do we improve availability of child care, or cost of child care, in our region so that more people can choose to work?” Grimsman said.
Those issues may be magnified among disadvantaged populations that have a larger unemployment rate — including a 24 percent unemployment rate among African-Americans in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan statistical area.
“We anticipate that making improvements in child care and transportation would be beneficial for our African-American population, as well as our immigrant populations,” Grimsman said.
The Alliance, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority of Black Hawk County and the Iowa Northland Regional Transit Commission are addressing transportation needs, for example, by evaluating adding public transportation routes to the Airline Highway industrial corridor, or offering private transportation through employers themselves. Similarly, the Alliance works with a local child care coalition task force addressing the availability and affordability of local child care.
The survey also indicated a need to hone workers’ “soft skills,” including work ethic, communication, interpersonal skills and leadership. Darrah suggested that may improve as initiatives such as Leader Valley in local schools take root.
“We’re working really hard to attract new talent and to align the skills of our current talent with jobs that are needed,” Grimsman said. “But workforce availability is not just an issue in the Cedar Valley, it’s not just an issue in Iowa, it’s a nationwide issue.”
More local labor data will be gathered this fall when Iowa Workforce Development conducts a “laborshed” survey of the area, the first in many years. Supported by the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the state is surveying regions around the state. A similar study in the early 2000s helped attract the massive Target Distribution Center to Cedar Falls because it showed workers would come from a wide geographic area to work here.
The survey also indicated some employers are contracting out, automating or outsourcing work. That reality must be faced if those business are to continue to grow locally.
“One of the things we need to do at Alliance and Chamber is help our business understand, for their industry, what technologies are out there they can embrace if they can’t hire more people,” Darrah said. “... If we’re serving our investors we need to help them figure out how to grow without more employees.”
That does not detract from the need to attract a workforce to use that technology and grow companies locally, Grimsman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
LABOR FORCE PARTICERPATION RATE! LABOR FORCE PARTICERPATION RATE! LABOR FORCE PARTICERPATION RATE!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.