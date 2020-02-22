Students from India learn US dairy practices

SHERRILL (AP) — When they first set foot in Iowa, Ankita Rani and Arubam Mona quickly realized they were about to experience something entirely new.

Rani and Mona were born and raised in India and each aspires to run a dairy farm in their home country.

The young women will spend the better part of a year living and working at Brimeyer Farms, an expansive dairy operation located in Sherrill. In both its scope and sophistication, Rani quickly realized the farm was unlike any she had seen before.

“Where we did our training, it was small. We have never been to a farm this big,” Rani told the Telegraph Herald. “And in India, more of their work is manual. They don’t have these automatic systems.”

The two women were introduced to agriculture at a young age. Rani’s father owned a small dairy farm, and Mona’s family operated a modest poultry operation.

They studied agriculture at the same college and became roommates. Each graduated in 2019, and they now plan to helm separate dairy operations with their families in India.

Both women realize that a visit to agriculture-rich America could give them a leg up.