CEDAR FALLS – Excitement is in full bloom at Basket of Daisies.
Owner Carlene Danielsen and her staff are preparing the beloved store for its 40th anniversary open house. Customers have already fallen in love with the new location at 116 Main St., and Danielsen expects they’ll enjoy the store’s array of new home accessories and furnishings and a few autumn vignettes.
The open house begins Thursday and continues through Saturday.
Basket of Daisies moved into its elegant new digs in January after eight years in the 200 block of the parklade. “It was time for a change and a fresh new space,” said Danielsen, who purchased the store in 2011.
“We love it. Yes, it’s smaller, but it’s also more manageable for displaying merchandise. This store has more presence and character. People are finding us in our new location, and we’ve had wonderful feedback from our customers.”
Her contractor-husband, Kendil, handled all of the renovations, including installing a new staircase to the basement storage area, moving walls, installing new floors and painting the interior.
For 40 years, the upscale home store has been a magnet for customers drawn to unique and stylish accessories such as lamps, clocks, mirrors, artwork, rugs, scented and flameless candles, dishware, florals and more. Fine furnishings, including a few antique statement pieces, custom Lafayette window treatments and Tempaper peel-and-stick temporary wallcoverings are part of the inventory.
Danielsen and Sara Wolff, who has managed Basket of Daisies for 36 years, and Danielsen’s daughter Sherese, who has an interior design degree, frequently advise customers on home projects, including selecting color schemes and paints and choosing appropriately scaled furnishings and accessories. Jacque Frink joined four years ago to create the store’s well-known floral arrangements and seasonal wreaths.
The original Basket of Daisies opened in 1979 in the back of a beauty shop of West First Street. Country was the hot décor style in the ‘70s, and the shop quickly became known for high-quality merchandise. Within 10 years, the store was straining at the seams, and owners Jay and Carol Agness relocated the store into a vacant building on Hudson Road.
Carol died in 1991 at 48 after a battle with breast cancer. Jay Agness sold the store in 2007 to Lori Larsen, who moved Basket of Daisies to 208 Main St. After remodeling the space, Larsen reopened the store in 2008 where it became a mainstay on the Parkade.
The street address has changed, but Basket of Daisies continues to inspire its clientele with ideas and items they need to create a comfortably elegant home, said Wolff.
And while spicy, warm fragrances and cozy, crisp textures of fall are in the air, Christmas waits in the wings. This holiday’s predominant color schemes will feature red and white, green, white and gold and black, white and red, Danielsen revealed. That open house is planned for Nov. 7, 8 and 9.
