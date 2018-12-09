WATERLOO — On a recent morning, Steve Volz was working the phone at Palace Clothiers for one of his customers, calling menswear shops and manufacturers across the country. He was in dogged pursuit of a men’s black or navy wool suit in a very specific size.
“I will not be denied finding that suit,” he said.
Volz’s customer service is and has long been as impeccable as the suit he’s seeking. And it’s one of the many reasons he’ll be missed by customers and colleagues when he semi retires in January.
Volz, principal of Palace Clothiers, along with Bud and Hugh Field, will transfer his share of ownership to the Fields and drastically reduce his hours at the store. His commitment to the store and its customers means he won’t step away completely just yet, he said. Bud Field will assume Volz’s responsibilities.
“Bud is confident and capable,” Volz said. “I feel it incumbent upon me to be here to advise him if he needs me.”
Volz, 70, grew up on a farm near Des Moines. He was a history major at the University of Northern Iowa, and began his career with Palace Clothiers in 1967.
“I had no experience. I never knew you could buy clothes in a store,” he said, laughing and noting hand-me-downs were the rule of his rural childhood.
He recalls his very first customer, Don Perkins, an all-pro fullback for the Dallas Cowboys. Perkins visited the shop needing a pair of pants.
“He was a 34-inch waist, but he also had 34-inch thighs. From that point forward I knew you had to have an overview of the silhouette, not just the waist size,” Volz said.
Volz has seen Palace through many changes. The store has been in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area since 1904 at various locations, including previously at sites in downtown Waterloo, Crossroads Center and on Tower Park Drive. It has been at its Ridgeway Plaza location for about eight years.
It also was an original tenant at College Square mall in Cedar Falls in the late 1960s, moving to a location on the Parkade in 1992. In April, it moved out of its Cedar Falls Parkade location where it had been for a quarter century, the result of a series of building renovations and business relocations along Main Street.
Business remained strong throughout the moves and changes, Volz said, because of equally strong customer service.
“Men will keep coming back as long as they are treated properly and professionally,” he said. “We have been fortunate to have a reputation that we are here to stay.”
The decision to semi retire “just kind of fell into place,” Volz said. He turned 70 last weekend, and “at some point you have to recognize you’re not going to live forever.”
Dec. 10 marks 51 years for Volz at Palace. Pulling back won’t be easy, he acknowledges, but said he looks forward to some travel in his retirement. What he won’t do is worry about the future of Palace Clothiers, he said.
“I have every confidence the tradition we have established in Black Hawk County will continue.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.