Staying on task: ‘Virtual assistant’ business makes order of COVID chaos

“It’s not just business related,” Thomas added. “We have people contact them now to help with personal tasks. Especially now, during COVID. People are home. They have to work. And they have kids doing school. And they still have doctor’s appointments, things that happen. We have people that will manage schedules and make sure appointments are made and not missed. We’ve had parents ask us with help making sure first-time college students aren’t missing things. You’d be surprised what people say they need an extra set of hands for.”

The firm has also been asked to help make sure elderly people who may be receiving some level of assisted living are still in touch with families in the face of COVID, when direct personal contact may be limited.

“With COVID it’s changed things a lot,” she said. The pandemic has encouraged the firm to come up with different ways a virtual assistant can help.

Fledgling entrepreneurs also seek out virtual assistant services, Thomas said. “We have a lot of small businesses that come to us. Typically, they’re like, ‘I opened this business because I’m passionate about’ offering a product or service, “but now I have to do all this paperwork; I have to do social media; I have to do marketing; I have to have a website; I have to manage clients.