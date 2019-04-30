ST. ANSGAR — St. Ansgar has received a $100,000 grant from the state to help pay for improvements to Sportsman’s.
The Catalyst Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority will go toward improvements to the 110-year-old building in downtown St. Ansgar.
The project will include rehabilitation of two apartments above the bar and grill so they can be rented again, according to Luke Porisch, president of the St. Ansgar Economic Development Corporation.
The total cost of the project is $212,500.
The grant, plus $2,500 to be provided by St. Ansgar Economic Development, will help offset that cost for owners Chuck and Judy Hansen.
The city of St. Ansgar will abate taxes on 100 percent of the improvements to the assessed value of the building for five years.
The Hansens have owned Sportsman’s for more than 20 years, according to Porisch.
“The next generation is getting involved in the business now,” he said.
This year’s Catalyst Grant recipients in St. Ansgar and the 28 other communities were announced April 11.
The grants assist with the redevelopment or rehabilitation of buildings to stimulate economic growth and investment.
This is the second year the grants have been awarded.
Porisch said the project is good for the city because it will keep a downtown business in good shape and provide some much-needed apartment housing.
