Officials recently broke ground on an expansion to Stanley Engineered Fastening facility in Decorah.

DECORAH — Stanley Engineered Fastening is expanding its 220,000-square-foot production facility in Decorah. The 25,000-square-foot expansion will increase the size of the building by 9 percent.

“We are excited to expand our production facility and double down on our commitment by providing new job opportunities and helping spur local economic development by working with local contractors,” said Scott Milburn, director of operations for Stanley Engineered Fastening in Decorah

The expansion project will create additional space within the facility for product inventory. The facility expansion is scheduled to be completed by early 2019.

The project will contribute more than $2 million to the local economy as Stanley Engineered Fastening will look to contractors from within Decorah and nearby Cresco, for the construction of the plant expansion. The local contractors include Cresco Building Service; Decorah Electric; Skyline Construction; Vick’s Heating, Plumbing & Ventilating; and Wicks Construction.

Skyline Construction will serve as the site work contractor in charge of site prep for the facility and constructing a new service road, including all grading and paving work. Wicks Construction of Decorah is in charge of completing all of the concrete work for the facility expansion project.

