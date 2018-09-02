INDEPENDENCE — As a BankIowa employee based in Cedar Rapids, Mark Sillman could feel somewhat isolated from co-workers.
That hasn’t been the case, he said.
“BankIowa is a very large team,” Sillman explained. “Anyone at any time would jump in and help or do whatever is needed to assist you. Team members are constantly recognized for their contributions, from small to large.”
Including others and widening the circle has been essential to the institution’s development, said Rob Robinson, CEO.
BankIowa’s history in Buchanan County goes back more than 90 years. In the early 1990s, the institution began making inroads into Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids.
In addition to branches here and in those cities, BankIowa offers locations in Jesup, Lamont and Norway. It currently posts $650 million in assets, with aims at $1 billion.
Through growth, expansion and changing times and technology, the bank remains a closely held, privately owned institution, said Robinson.
“That has a huge influence. The majority ownership is a family, and they’re very interested in the well-being of employees,” he explained.
Staff have more than just an employment stake; 10 percent of the bank’s ownership comes from the employee stock ownership program.
“Employees have taken it upon themselves to promote that,” said Robinson. “When you have an influence every day on our bottom line, its a very good sales tool and big motivator.”
It speaks to a high level of employee engagement, he added. A common staff trait is to pitch in and differentiate themselves.
“When you ask our employees about what our culture is, they’ll say that we try to put employees first whenever we can,” said Robinson. “Because we’ve been that way forever, people have a lot of faith and confidence in that.”
Employee Kristi Vandenburg said she’s one of those people.
“The way BankIowa treats staff and endless opportunities we have … always amazes me,” she said.
Vandenburg started at BankIowa in an entry level position.
“(I) knew that in order to learn the business and prove myself, I had to learn from the ground up,” she explained. “We are never treated as anything less than an asset.”
She took advantage of a tuition reimbursement program available to full-time employees.
Her experience is similar to those of other employees, who had their stories of success supported by BankIowa.
Lori Eschen has been at the bank 28 years and said she can’t imagine working anywhere else.
“I started part-time on nights,” she said. “I have worked my way up the ladder and now hold an AVP position in the operations area.”
Support is evident, said Shelly Whited, noting the institution offers $1,000 college scholarships to children of staff members.
Faith and confidence bestowed by employees is the foundation of BankIowa’s work culture, said Alison Urbina, president.
Two years ago, employees undertook a project to add structure to the sentiments and feelings often used to describe the bank’s culture. The result were values and behavioral descriptions that address “what it means to be a BankIowan.”
“We had employees who expressed a desire to put it on paper, which we thought was really neat,” said Urbina.
BankIowan cues are now used in recruiting, to help new employees understand the culture. Being a BankIowan permeates everything from employee interactions and community volunteering to social media and conducting workplace meetings, said Urbina.
“It’s our own terminology worded the way people here think about each other,” she said. “It’s putting our community first — being the life and hope for our community. It’s always focusing on our client, not just with your face but also your voice.”
