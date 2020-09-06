Staff support, opportunities part of culture at Bartels

Wagner believes the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic proved the strength of the Bartels’ team.

“The staff has put the residents first, not only caring for them physically but providing the emotional care that is missing in their lives because of the absence of in-person family visits,” she explains.

The pandemic started shortly after Geise became CEO, and she rose to the challenge, Wagner adds.

“Paula not only led and continues to lead the Bartels team through an anxious time, she is also our cheerleader,” says Wagner. “She spends time with employees, educating us on what is changing concerning restrictions moving forward.”

Despite the stressful time, Geise took time to show she cares about staff members as individuals.

“I was impressed when Paula rolled up her sleeves and joined in to help staff through the tough days,” says Wagner. “(She also) is part of helping residents reunite with families during enhanced window visits.”

Geise was equally impressed with staff members.

“(They) stepped up to get special education and training to work the COVID-19 unit, another group developed the fun squad to encourage and spread hope, and another applied for positions to be preceptors for new CNAs,” she recalls. “The teamwork at Bartel during a very difficult time was amazing. The whole team joined forces and did whatever it took to keep the residents safe and keep the virus contained.”

