Staff support, opportunities part of culture at Bartels

WAVERLY—At Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, employees have a simple philosophy: “residents first.”
“The staff take great pride in providing a compassionate, home-like environment for the residents to thrive in,” says Brooke Holmes.
To a person, CEO Paula Geise is proud of each Bartels’ employee.
“They all take their jobs seriously,” says Geise. “They recognize how they are essential healthcare workers, providing the very best care for the most vulnerable population and those for whom we should have the highest regard.”
Although Geise has been at Bartels less than a year, she’s already impressed with the many reasons the community boasts a phenomenal workplace culture.
“It doesn’t matter if its nursing, human resources or dining services; there is very meaningful work being done here, in service of our incredible residents,” she says. “No matter what’s going on, we remember, ‘We don’t live where they work; we work where they live.’”
Barb Wagner has worked at Bartels for 20 years. She believes it’s still a great place to work — now more than ever.
“I am glad to be part of a team that cares about the quality of life for our residents, provides spiritual guidance for residents and staff and supports its employees and families,” she says.
Bartels offers a variety of options to its 200 residents, with services ranging from in-home care to independent living. Bartels’ mission is “Enriching lives through quality services and Christian care.”
In turn, Bartels offers employees support and assistance with education and professional development, says Sara Sutton.
“We try very hard to promote from within, which allows great building blocks for leadership,” she adds.
Many staff members were concerned following the departures of Bartels’ former CEO and director of nursing, says Shanice Midthus.
She believes the Geise’s was a godsend.
“She pulled all the broken pieces together, tied them all up, implemented cross-departmental teamwork and made sure her top priority was the happiness and well-being of her employees,” says Midthus.
Geise quickly initiated much-needed updates to the Bartels facility.
She also implemented a mentorship program. Through it, tenured staff help educate and support newer employees and others who seek guidance in a particular area.
“Providing support to staff is a high priority and is shown in daily interaction,” notes Sara Sutton. “(The mentorship program) gives extra attention to new staff to promote a family-like atmosphere.”
To participate, potential mentors filled out an application. They were then assigned a new employee, whom they’d help acclimate to Bartels.
In addition, Geise spearheaded development of new core values for Bartels. She appreciated that employees embraced the project, with 12 different departments providing feedback.
Staff voted to determine what made the final list.
“These values were chosen by the employees and truly encapsulate the residents first policy; ‘Honesty, Empathy, Accountability, Respect and Teamwork’ are the values adopted by us all,” says Amber McLey.
Geise’s introduction to the community came at a time of high turnover for Bartels. Initiatives like facility improvements, team building and employee recognition helped her work with managers and supervisors to stabilize the workforce.
“When we talk about culture and values, it’s not one thing,” says Geise. “It takes time. It’s the responsibility of the leadership team to exemplify our values and recognize employees in the moment.”
Bartels has added its values to the recruiting process, too.
“Employees are proud to work here,” says Geise. “Most of our new employees come from employee referrals. When I talk to employees, I tell them that they’re our best recruiting tool.”
Wagner believes the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic proved the strength of the Bartels’ team.
“The staff has put the residents first, not only caring for them physically but providing the emotional care that is missing in their lives because of the absence of in-person family visits,” she explains.
The pandemic started shortly after Geise became CEO, and she rose to the challenge, Wagner adds.
“Paula not only led and continues to lead the Bartels team through an anxious time, she is also our cheerleader,” says Wagner. “She spends time with employees, educating us on what is changing concerning restrictions moving forward.”
Despite the stressful time, Geise took time to show she cares about staff members as individuals.
“I was impressed when Paula rolled up her sleeves and joined in to help staff through the tough days,” says Wagner. “(She also) is part of helping residents reunite with families during enhanced window visits.”
Geise was equally impressed with staff members.
“(They) stepped up to get special education and training to work the COVID-19 unit, another group developed the fun squad to encourage and spread hope, and another applied for positions to be preceptors for new CNAs,” she recalls. “The teamwork at Bartel during a very difficult time was amazing. The whole team joined forces and did whatever it took to keep the residents safe and keep the virus contained.”
