Spring slowdown contributes to least construction Cedar Falls has seen in years

CEDAR FALLS — A slowdown in construction activity this spring resulted in the city issuing fewer building permits during the past year than it has for at least the last four.
A city official suspects the coronavirus pandemic may have played a significant role.
The Cedar Falls inspection services division reported permits were written for new construction, remodeling and repair with a total valuation of $71.58 million during the fiscal year ending June 30. Construction on commercial and industrial, multi- and single-family residential, churches, and public facilities such as schools and utilities are included in the numbers.
During the previous four years, building permits were issued on more than $100 million total valuation in the city. Cedar Falls had a record $151 million in construction during fiscal year 2016. The last fiscal year is contributing to the downward trend.
“It’s one of our lower years,” said Jamie Castle, Cedar Falls building official, of the just-completed 12 months. But she said it appears to have been a temporary dip.
“We have more projects coming through and, actually, several projects came through in early July,” she added. “This month we’ve already issued permits for things we would have assumed we have issued in the spring.” She’ll be watching in the coming months to see if the rebound continues.
Since officials started seeing fewer permit requests in March and the beginning of April, Castle believes the reduction relates to businesses temporarily shutting down or reducing staff due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“That’s really where we started seeing fewer commercial buildings, less remodels,” she noted. “We’re seeing less exterior stuff and more interior work being done.” In residential construction, “we did see a rise in deck permits this year.”
New single-family home construction, with 94 permits issued, had the largest valuation at $24.93 million.
There were 13 new commercial/industrial construction permits totaling $20.18 million in valuation. Another 100 permits valued at $11.67 million were for commercial/industrial additions and alterations.
On the new construction, “our biggest one was the BP gas station out on Ridgeway,” said Castle. Two permits were issued — $2.97 million for the exterior shell and and $1.2 million for the interior build out.
Work is underway on the station, located on the northeast corner of West Ridgeway Avenue and Hudson Road. It includes a convenience store and automobile service center. The development is just east of a recently built Dairy Queen restaurant.
Zuidberg North America, a manufacturer of tractor frontline systems, transmissions, and conversion track systems, constructed the largest industrial facility with a new $2.7 million building at 2700 Capital Way, in the Cedar Falls Industrial Park. Others making up the largest commercial/industrial projects during the past year include the $2 million Oak Park Estates at 3212 Greenhill Circle, built by Oak District Assisted Living; the $1.6 million All Smiles Family Dentistry building at 915 Hudson Road; the $1.4 million Air King Filtration building at 5200 Nordic Drive in the industrial park; and the $1.2 million K. Cunningham Construction building at 1025 Center St.
Photos: Morning at Big Woods Prairie
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.