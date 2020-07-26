Spring slowdown contributes to least construction Cedar Falls has seen in years

Since officials started seeing fewer permit requests in March and the beginning of April, Castle believes the reduction relates to businesses temporarily shutting down or reducing staff due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“That’s really where we started seeing fewer commercial buildings, less remodels,” she noted. “We’re seeing less exterior stuff and more interior work being done.” In residential construction, “we did see a rise in deck permits this year.”

New single-family home construction, with 94 permits issued, had the largest valuation at $24.93 million.

There were 13 new commercial/industrial construction permits totaling $20.18 million in valuation. Another 100 permits valued at $11.67 million were for commercial/industrial additions and alterations.

On the new construction, “our biggest one was the BP gas station out on Ridgeway,” said Castle. Two permits were issued — $2.97 million for the exterior shell and and $1.2 million for the interior build out.

Work is underway on the station, located on the northeast corner of West Ridgeway Avenue and Hudson Road. It includes a convenience store and automobile service center. The development is just east of a recently built Dairy Queen restaurant.