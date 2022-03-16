Soucinek promoted to mortgage manager at DuTrac

DUBUQUE – DuTrac Community Credit Union announces the promotion of Julie Soucinek as mortgage lending manager. Soucinek will oversee the mortgage lending department for all DuTrac locations. She is located at the Jersey Ridge branch in the Quad Cities and previously held the position of senior mortgage consultant for DuTrac.

"Julie is a strong leader who brings a wealth of mortgage lending experience and success to the position," said Jason Norton, senior vice president of marketing and business development for DuTrac. "We look forward to the home-buying opportunities she will facilitate for our members."

Soucinek has nearly 20 years of home lending experience and has provided outstanding service to DuTrac members for six years. In addition, she has earned Presidents Club status from the Iowa Mortgage Association for several years for outstanding loan production.

Soucinek, from Bettendorf, is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of homebuyers in all membership communities served by DuTrac Community Credit Union.

"I'm excited to have accepted my new position with DuTrac Community Credit Union," she said. "I look forward to continuing my relationship with current members and introducing DuTrac Mortgage to new homebuyers throughout the Dubuque and Quad City markets. Our mortgage consultants will help educate and navigate the mortgage market with you in providing the information and programs to meet your financial needs."

Soucinek completed her bachelor's degree in social sciences at Illinois State University.

You can contact Soucinek at (563) 355-1858 or jsoucinek@dutrac.org.

