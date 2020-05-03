Small town's lone grocery store back in business

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GOWRIE (AP) — After months of anticipation, a vision has come to fruition with Market on Market, the new and improved store that will allow Gowrie to once again shop locally for their most basic need: groceries.

With a solid month of elbow grease from new Manager Larry Roper, his wife Mary, and several dedicated volunteers, the old Jamboree Foods has once again become a potentially viable business — the first of its kind to rise back up after a domino-effect series of closures for Heartland Market stores in surrounding rural areas.

“We’ve gotten a lot done and saw a lot of success in the last five weeks,” said Tom Schill, board member of Gowrie Grocery LLC.

“This thing has been dragged in the dirt twice,” Larry Roper told the Fort Dodge Messenger, describing his first impression of the property’s former Jamboree Foods shell.

Now in Market on Market, they can see their reflection in the apples.

The new manager said that customers will immediately notice the fresh look as well as the fresh meat, produce and wider selection with competitive pricing.

“This town, what they want is good prices and fresh,” Roper said. “That’s their two main complaints with the previous store. We’ve already changed that.”