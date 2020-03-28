Small town market now competing with national budget chain

Hagan, who signed the petition against Dollar General, said "I don't see why the city let Dollar General in, especially after what happened in Moville."

Hagan has been a longtime patron at Chet's, which has been in business for more than four decades. Recently, with some mobility issues, Hagan has been grateful for the home delivery of purchases from Chet's, something he uses once or twice a week, particularly in the winter.

"What scares me the most about Dollar General is losing Chet's. If Chet's closes, I'm probably going to move to Sioux City," Hagan said. “If we lose Chet's, we could lose others. It will kill the downtown.”

A few minutes after Hagan exited with his Chet's purchases, there were four vehicles outside the Dollar General, plus a big Coca-Cola delivery truck. Heidi Brands, of Le Mars, which is 25 miles away, parked and headed in, saying she was aware the Kingsley store had just opened.

Brands said she has a division for how she spends in stores, buying her household items such as cleaning materials at Dollar Generals ("They usually have good coupons for those") and food at grocery stores.

Brands summed up the merits of shopping at Dollar General.