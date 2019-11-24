WATERLOO – Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area honored the Heritage Area’s finest during its 15th Annual Golden Silo Awards & Barn Party Nov. 8 at The Courtyard by Marriott in Waterloo.
Awards are presented to individuals and organizations whose contributions demonstrate excellence in preserving and telling America’s agricultural story, both past and present. The following individuals and organizations were recognized for their contributions:
Alan Hutchings Outstanding Visionary
Jim Hoyt, West Des Moines: The Golden Silo Award for The Alan Hutchings Outstanding Visionary honors an individual, organization, business, agency, or local government who has shown sustained support for the Heritage Area for more than five years, created a legacy in heritage development that has made all the difference, and provided leadership in the heritage development movement. This is the 14th year for this award, named for Alan Hutchings of the National Park Service whose vision was critical to Silos’ creation as National Heritage Area.
Outstanding Partner Site
Seed Savers Exchange, Decorah, Emily Rose Haga accepting: The Golden Silo Award Partner Site honors a Partner Site who has shown excellence in interpreting the story of American agriculture.
Outstanding Preservation in Agriculture
Jenison Meacham Memorial Art Museum & Farm & Belmond Historical Society Museum, Belmond: The Golden Silo Award for Outstanding Preservation in Agriculture honors an individual, organization, project, business, agency, or local government who has shown extraordinary effort in preserving the icons of American agriculture.
Outstanding Volunteer
Rick Woten, Ottumwa: The Golden Silo Award for Outstanding Volunteer recognizes an individual who has given tirelessly to the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area.
It Takes an Iowan-Hero in American Agriculture
FarmHer, Marji Guyler-Alaniz, Grimes: The Golden Silo Award for It Takes an Iowan-Hero in American Agriculture honors an individual, organization, business, agency, or local government who has been a catalyst to revolutionize the industry of agriculture. By doing just what they did, they changed the way we feed the world.
Through a network of sites, programs and events, Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area tells the story of farm life and agribusiness—past and present. Visitors can learn about and experience agriculture at a variety of museums, historic sites, and farms. One of 55 federally designated heritage areas in the nation, Silos & Smokestacks is a partner of the National Park Service. The heritage area covers 37 counties in the northeast quadrant of Iowa. To plan your visit, go to www.silosandsmokestacks.org.
