Signs & Designs changes ownership, stays local

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s a small but mighty business. Employees wear a lot of different hats. This team’s talents for designing, printing, fabricating and installing are really impressive. We’re excited to be part of it and bring our own ideas into the mix,” said Melissa.

Joe agreed. “That’s the neat thing – there’s such an entrepreneurial spirit to this company.”

Dave Schachterle has agreed to stick around and share his expertise with the Barbers.

“We have truly enjoyed working with our customers and friends throughout the Cedar Valley for the last 30 years,” said Schachterle. “We’ve had the chance to create some amazing projects along the way. We’re excited that the shop is staying in local hands, and I’m looking forward to working with Joe and Melissa.”

Joe spent 24 years at Iowa Laser Technology before joining Natural Soy Products in 2017. Melissa founded her own company in 2007, Melissa Barber Marketing, specializing in working with small Cedar Valley businesses.

The connection between the Barbers and the Schachterles was made through Dan Beenken and the new Succession Iowa program through UNI.