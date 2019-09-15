WATERLOO – Leaders of all types throughout the state of Iowa are called to attend Leadercast Women 2019 Cedar Valley Simulcast to discover the power of taking courage in their daily leadership lives.
Attendees will be inspired by bold leaders whose stories will teach everyone what courage looks like. The event will include a special live keynote address from Georgia Van Gundy, senior vice president of administration and industry and government relations for Hy-Vee.
Grow Cedar Valley will be hosting the simulcast (viewing of the live simulcast) on Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls. The event is open to the public, but tickets must be purchased in advanced. The cost to attend is $150 per individual or $850 for a table of six. This is currently the only location in the state of Iowa to host this event.
Speaker lineup
- Luvvie Ajayi, best-selling author and digital strategist
- Deshauna Barber, Miss USA 2016 and U.S. Army Reserve captain
- Glennon Doyle, best-selling author, activist, and founder, Together Rising
- Kate Delaney, Emmy award-winning journalist and host, “The Kate Delaney Show”
- Francesca Gino, researcher and professor, Harvard Business School
- Laura Ling, award-winning journalist and TV host
- Kendra Scott, jewelry designer and founder, Kendra Scott
- Susan Packard, co-founder, Scripps Networks Interactive and former COO, HGTV
- Priya Parker, author and founder, Thrive Labs
Learn more or purchase your ticket(s) at www.growcedarvalley.com/cvleadercastwomen.
Sponsors are Premier Sponsor, VGM Group Inc.; Gold Sponsors, Diamond Event Center/Western Home Communities, KWWL, and Pedersen, Dowie, Clabby & McCausland Inc.; Lunch Sponsors, AMPERAGE Marketing & Fundraising, Care Initiatives, and Community Bank & Trust; Technology Sponsor, KWWL.
