Shuttered Galleria de Paco will will not reopen as eatery, but become an art gallery

Rosic shuttered the business as part of a state-ordered effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. Unlike many area restaurateurs, he didn't consider providing take-out options for diners. "This was an experience," he said.

Implementing social distancing restrictions if he were to reopen soon under state guidelines would make the business unprofitable, he believes. The restaurant's permanent closure was announced Friday on Galleria de Paco's Facebook page.

Rosic's parents Anna and Jacky had managed the restaurant and he said "close to 15 employees" were laid off when it shut down. He was often in the kitchen doing cooking duty, but never saw that as his calling.

"I was burned out over the last few years," he said, noting it was taking him away from his work as a painter and photographer. "I need to go back to my art. Now I've got time to do what I want to do."

Rosic expects to spend a lot more time during the coming months in the studio, which is part of his loft apartment upstairs from the restaurant. He hopes it will be a productive time whose output will fill the space downstairs with new purpose.

"Then people are welcome to come and see my art, my new ideas," he said.