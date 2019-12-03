WATERLOO --- - Short’s Travel Management (STM), based in Waterloo, said it has acquired Meetings Plus Moore, a Tennessee-based company with nearly 20 years of experience in meetings and events planning, incentive travel, sports team event management.
By combining these two companies, STM officials said they will manage hotel travel for more than 850 teams within 98 universities, spanning 26 Division 1 conferences.
The acquisition will provide their clients additional buying power and further savings, they said in a news release.
David LeCompte, CEO of Short's said they will bring Kim Moore onboard as one of the leaders in group hotels for athletics.
Moore will become president of STM Stay and lead STM’s existing team of specialists.
"Adding Meetings Plus Moore to STM Stay will more than double our total volume in the sports hotel and corporate meetings space. With her leadership, we look forward to rapidly expanding our footprint,” said LeCompte.
Short's Travel Management Inc., established in 1946, is a family-owned, woman-owned private corporation, incorporated in Iowa. Today, Short's said they are ranked one of the top 25 travel management companies in the industry specializing in university and sports travel, corporate travel, government travel and more.
Kim Moore said the acquisition will enable them to offer Meetings Plus Moore’s current customers additional services, such as air, ground and charter needs as well as. "By combining companies, we will increase our footprint in the athletic space substantially, which will greatly benefit our clients bottom line,” she said in a release.
Both companies will be united under the Short’s Travel Management brand.
