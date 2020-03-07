Shell Rock business caters to changing face of classrooms

“When you have those meetings and work with the teachers and administrators and you drive home at the end of the day, it’s like, ‘I’m going to make a big, big difference for decades of the kids that are going to be in those classrooms.’ So it’s rewarding,” he said.

With technology and activity at the forefront of education, easily mobile and comfortable chairs and sit-to-stand tables are replacing stationary desks. Creative spaces and collaboration areas are making their way into schools, including thinking nooks carved out of a library or makerspace tables to promote collaboration.

“There’s so many things in a school other than just a simple classroom. There’s the nurse’s room and the P.E. room and the music room,” he said.

“We provide virtually anything under the roof of a school building.”

Johnson and his staff worked with school officials and architects on some of the furniture at the new Aldrich Elementary School in Cedar Falls and during the renovations at North Cedar and Orchard Hill elementaries.