First of four stories on the 2018 Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame honorees.

'I think the important thing for young kids to realize is learning never stops ... especially pursuing things that really interest them.'

JA event

Junior Achievement helps young people recognize how their talents and abilities can create better lives for themselves and those around them. The Business Hall of Fame honors area business people who have shown, by example, the importance of achieving a high level of success both personally and professionally.

Laureates inducted into Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa Business Hall of Fame are among the most esteemed leaders in our communities. They have experienced a lifetime of business success and have established a legacy of leadership within their industries and our communities. Through their actions and accomplishments they serve as role models for young people.

Junior Achievement is proud to honor these fine business leaders for their impact, integrity, leadership, entrepreneurial spirit and love of community. The elite individuals selected will be inducted as Laureates at a black tie gala held in their honor. Highlights of the evening include video biographies of each Laureate.

2018 Laureates

Pamela K. Delgardelle

John R. Martin

Thomas M. Porth

2018 Young Entrepreneur

Shaun Linderbaum

The gala is planned for Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, located on the University of Northern Iowa campus in Cedar Falls.