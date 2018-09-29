Take a leisurely Sunday fall drive on country roads and stop at local farms to learn how farmers grow your food.
Seven farms will welcome visitors from noon to 5 p.m. next Sunday for the annual Farm Crawl, sponsored by the University of Northern Iowa Local Food Program and Iowa State University Extension & Outreach. Admission is free.
“We really enjoy our lifestyle in the country, and visitors can find out what’s it’s like to have that lifestyle. We also enjoy offering hospitality. Opening our operations is a way to show people what we sell and give them a fun experience, as well,” says Pat Beck.
The public is curious about farm operations, Beck explains, and participating in the farm crawl encourages farmers to have an educational component to their enterprise. “People may enjoy their experience at the farmers’ market even more if they have a better understanding of what’s happening behind the scenes.”
The Beck farmstead features an apple orchard with its 25 varieties, including heirlooms, as well as perennial flowers, goats and bee hives. Walking tours will take place at the beginning of each hour.
MBS Family Farms, Apples on the Avenue, Big Rock Bison, Timeless Prairie Orchard LLC, Garden Oasis Farm, LLC and Fitkin Popcorn also are Farm Crawl participants.
“There’s an increased awareness among consumes about where our food is grown, where it comes from, and this gives people the opportunity to see what is grown very close to their own homes in terms of local agriculture beyond corn and (soy)beans,” explains Jodie Huegerich, UNI Local Food Program manager.
“Our goal is to connect local food buyers with local food producers, whether as individual or restaurants, grocery stores or schools. Getting more people to buy local foods provides support to our great local farms and keeps that money in the community,” she says.
A Northeast Iowa study found that in a hypothetical scenario where the population’s diet was based on local production involving fruits, vegetables, grain products, dairy and meats, 408 jobs would be regionally supported. Only 55 or so would have been farm-production related.
“Residents of Black Hawk and neighboring counties spend nearly $650 million annually on food, most of that leaves our region. If we developed better local supply chains (more farms, more processing, better aggregation and distribution, more commitment by institutional buyers and residents), and if we commit to just 10 percent local, that would mean $65 million would be invested in our local economy,” explains Kamyar Enshayan, director of the Center for Energy & Environmental Education and founder of the UNI Local Food Program.
Continuing to build a regional food system in our region will increase the impact of local foods on the social, economic, environmental and public health of communities, according to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Local Foods Programs.
A 2014 study conducted by the Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture reported that at least 171 new jobs were created by 2013 as result of the local foods sector.
Produce seasonality is another aspect that will be emphasized on the farm crawl. Consumers may not understand the seasonality of local produce when most fruits and vegetables are available year-round in grocery stores. Specific varieties of fruits and vegetables are grown to hold up through the shipping process and last on store shelves.
“When local growers are selling directly to the consumer, the only shelf life it has is on the consumer’ shelf,” Beck points out.
MBS Family Farms, a fifth-generation modern family farming operation with an emphasis on legacy, is among Farm Crawl participants. A “party” bus tour will give visitors an opportunity to view the farm and learn about sustainable practices. Tours will begin on the hour and last 45 minutes. There also will be a corn maze and “u-pick” squirrel corn, as well as The Nut House gift shop.
Apples on the Avenue, originally planted in 1975 and formerly Cedar View Orchard, still has 150 original trees and 20 apple varieties. Visitors can pick their own apples or purchase pre-picked apples from the farm store. In addition to tasting apples, there will be mini golf, a small playground and a horse and wagon ride.
The Yuska family, owners of Big Rock Bison, will give a short presentation on American bison each hour. Educational hands-on activities are planned. Visitors can view the bison, but must follow safety guidelines set out by the farm.
Honeycrisp and 20 other apple varieties are grown a Timeless Prairie Orchard, a high-density dwarf orchard. The family-owned orchard has been awarded the Iowa State Fair exhibitor award and numerous blue ribbons. Tours begin on the ½ hour and include the orchard, ISU research project, processing building and cold storage. Visitors can taste unique apple varieties and apple cider, as well as purchase apples in the Orchard Market.
Garden Oasis Farm is a 10-acre diversified vegetable, poultry and egg farm established in 2013 using organic principles. The farm also is certified in food safety through the GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) Program. Tours begin on the hour and include the high tunnel, production fields and vegetable processing area. Produce and chickens will be available for purchase.
Popcorn is on the menu at Fitkin Popcorn, producers of FIT-POP. The fourth-generation family farm will include tours every ½ hour. Jim Fitkin will answer questions about growing and storing popcorn while touring his new facility. Visitors can sample popcorn and purchase popcorn to take home.
Check out the farm crawl guide for tour times and family friendly activities each farm will offer at www.ceee.uni.edu/localfood. The guide also will be distributed at Hanson dairy stores in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.